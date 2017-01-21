PHOTOS: ‘Womxn's March on Seattle' draws thousands

Thousands walked in the “Womxn’s March on Seattle” from Judkins Park to the Seattle Center on Jan. 21, 2017. They came together in a show of solidarity amid a controversial relationship with President Donald Trump. (Taylor Mirfendereski | KING 5)

SEATTLE -- Approximately 175,000 people flooded Seattle streets Saturday during the “Womxn’s March on Seattle,” according to event organizers.

People of all ages carried signs and marched for various reasons, including President Donald Trump, sexism, equality, immigrants rights and racism.

The 3.8 mile walk began at Judkins Park and ended at the Seattle Center.

Similar marches took places across the state, the nation and in other countries -- the day after Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

