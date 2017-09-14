WSDOT has two new and hilariously-named future maintenance goats

WSDOT has two new future maintenance goats! (Photo: WSDOT)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation has two new maintenance goats on staff.

One of their previous goats gave birth to “Denise and De’nephew” – yes, those are really their names – and they are “happy lounging around, eating and napping.”

WSDOT officials posted photos of the new kids on the block - pun intended - and said they may one day join their “famed maintenance goats team.”

Welcome to the world!

