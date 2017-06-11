If viewing on the app, click here.
In the city that has more dogs than kids, it seems like there's furry friends everywhere you go. The newest pooch on the prowl is Lil' Dude Jude. His motto? Eat, play, sleep, repeat. As part of his move to Seattle, Jude wanted to know where to go for delicious dog-friendly dining. What he found was paws-itively perfect!
Here's a list of the best dog-friendly (and dog-approved!) eateries in Seattle:
Best coffee shop: Bark! Espresso
11335 Roosevelt Way NE
Coffee for K-9s? You bet! Bark! Espresso, located in Northgate, is a low-key, dog-friendly coffee shop that is perfect for both people and their pups. Enjoy a coffee on the patio or in the separate dog lounge where there are complimentary treats and dog books for story time. Let your furry friend try the Pooch's Peanut Butter Latte, made with peanut butter and rice milk.
Best restaurant: Norm's Eatery & Ale House
460 N 36th Street
For a heartier meal, stop by Norm's Eatery and Ale House in Fremont. For humans, it might be just a pub, but for dogs, it's like going to the big farm in the sky. Norm's dog menu features a Doggie Bowl with dried chicken breast or hamburger patty, bacon Pupcake, and a Browser Beer Bottle -- because nothing says Seattle like dogs and beer, right?
Best food truck: Seattle Barkery
Location varies; see calendar here
For a pup on the go, the Seattle Barkery is the perfect pit stop. With savory and sweet snacks like peanut butter & banana bones, beefy sticks, and ice cream sundaes, there's something for every puppy here. The best part is that the food truck travels all over Seattle, and even has a permanent location at Dogwood Playpark (12568 33rd Ave NE). Treats for everyone!
It looks like Jude's first adventure in Seattle was a success! Now, where will you take your furry friend? Tag #k5pets in your posts online to let us know.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs