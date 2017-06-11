The Seattle Barkery brings treats to dogs all over Seattle. (Photo: KING / Madelaine VanDerHeyden)

In the city that has more dogs than kids, it seems like there's furry friends everywhere you go. The newest pooch on the prowl is Lil' Dude Jude. His motto? Eat, play, sleep, repeat. As part of his move to Seattle, Jude wanted to know where to go for delicious dog-friendly dining. What he found was paws-itively perfect!

Here's a list of the best dog-friendly (and dog-approved!) eateries in Seattle:

Best coffee shop: Bark! Espresso

11335 Roosevelt Way NE

Coffee for K-9s? You bet! Bark! Espresso, located in Northgate, is a low-key, dog-friendly coffee shop that is perfect for both people and their pups. Enjoy a coffee on the patio or in the separate dog lounge where there are complimentary treats and dog books for story time. Let your furry friend try the Pooch's Peanut Butter Latte, made with peanut butter and rice milk.

Mom and I went on adventure today for @king5seattle! Our first stop was @barkespresso, where I tried a peanut butter coffee (and liked it a latte!) A post shared by Jude 🐶 (@lildudejude) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Best restaurant: Norm's Eatery & Ale House

460 N 36th Street

For a heartier meal, stop by Norm's Eatery and Ale House in Fremont. For humans, it might be just a pub, but for dogs, it's like going to the big farm in the sky. Norm's dog menu features a Doggie Bowl with dried chicken breast or hamburger patty, bacon Pupcake, and a Browser Beer Bottle -- because nothing says Seattle like dogs and beer, right?

Next stop was Norm's Eatery & Ale House, where I made LOTS of friends. I think I'm going to like it here in Seattle! 🐶 A post shared by Jude 🐶 (@lildudejude) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Best food truck: Seattle Barkery

Location varies; see calendar here

For a pup on the go, the Seattle Barkery is the perfect pit stop. With savory and sweet snacks like peanut butter & banana bones, beefy sticks, and ice cream sundaes, there's something for every puppy here. The best part is that the food truck travels all over Seattle, and even has a permanent location at Dogwood Playpark (12568 33rd Ave NE). Treats for everyone!

Last stop was one of mom's favorites: @theseattlebarkery! I was surprised with a goody bag with lots of desserts inside. Yum! Now, it's time for a nap! A post shared by Jude 🐶 (@lildudejude) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

It looks like Jude's first adventure in Seattle was a success! Now, where will you take your furry friend? Tag #k5pets in your posts online to let us know.

I'm a very happy (and full) pup! Thanks to everyone who made my first day in Seattle so yummy and fun! A post shared by Jude 🐶 (@lildudejude) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

