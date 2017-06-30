Woodland Park Zoo's red panda turns 3!

Woodland Park Zoo's red panda "Carson" celebrated his third birthday Friday. (Photo: Woodland Park Zoo) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Happy Birthday, Carson!

Woodland Park Zoo's red panda celebrated his third birthday Friday with July 4th themed treats made by his caretakers.

His birthday "cake" was a leaf-eater biscuit cake topped with bananas, blueberries, and bamboo leaves. He also had red, white and blue mini pinatas filled with grapes and apples.

Carson arrived in Seattle last spring from Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska, and has gained a popular following since then on social media. He was named after TV host Johnny Carson since they share the same birthday.

Stop by and wish Carson a happy birthday and catch the zoo's annual Red, White & Zoo - a "wild" picnic serving star-shaped popsicles, watermelon and other picnic favorites to lemurs, otters, grizzly bears and other animals - this Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2.

Woodland Park Zoo hours through Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. daily. For more information or to become a zoo member, visit www.zoo.org.

