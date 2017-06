Credit: Woodland Park Zoo

Zoo keepers at the Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe into the world Tuesday morning.

The zoo’s 8-year-old giraffe Tufani gave birth at approximately 4:03 a.m.

Zoo keepers say the calf’s gender has not been determined yet.

This is the second viable giraffe birth at the zoo since 2013.

