Woodland Park Zoo snow leopard gets clean bill of health

A 6-week-old snow leopard gets a vet check-up at Woodland Park Zoo. Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

A 6-week-old snow leopard cub at the Woodland Park Zoo got a clean bill of health from the vet this week.

The unnamed cub, which was born on July 6, is healthy and weighed in at 6.1 pounds, according to the zoo.

He has been staying with his mother in an off-view maternity den for bonding and nursing and will be moved to an outdoor enclosure next week. He will be introduced to the public in the on-view exhibit in late September.

The public can vote on three different names for the cub through Sunday, August 20. The options are Aybek, which means will live for many moons; Azat, which means free; and Jakshy, which means good. Cast your vote here.

