WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife seeks answers after pelicans found shot to death

Three pelicans were found fatally shot near the Snake River. (Photo: Department of Fish and Wildlife, Custom)

CLARKSTON, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking information after three pelicans were found fatally shot in Clarkston.

The pelicans were found Monday along the Snake River near the Port of Clarkston.

WDWF officials said it appears the pelicans were shot by a small caliber rifle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Matthew Sabo at 509-780-9843.

