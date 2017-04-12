VIDEO: Orcas hunt sea lion off British Columbia coast

Elliott Funt captured footage of orcas hunting in Howe Sound off the coast in British Columbia. Photo: YouTube screenshot. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

Footage from Elliot Funt shows a group of six orcas hunting for a sea lion in Howe Sound off the coast of British Columbia.

In the video, the whales can be seen diving and swimming throughout whale watching and small motor boats. At one point video, Funt says the orca pushed one of the boats across the water while trying to get at the sea lion.

The sea lion took shelter on the side one of the boats for about 30 minutes, Funt said in the video. It lived after it was able to get to Bowyer Island, Funt said.

Howe Sound is about 20 miles north of Vancouver, B.C.

Funt shot the footage to raise awareness of a protest against the Woodfibre LNG project, which is proposed south of Squamish, B.C.

