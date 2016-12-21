Video of dog jumping from car window serves as important reminder

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - A Colorado woman wants to remind dog owners how dangerous open car windows and loose pets can be.

Erica Robles Kannely posted dashcam video on her Facebook page of a small dog jumping out of a window on I-70 near the Youngfield exit in Lakewood.

In the post she says her husband was driving the truck that was barely able to come to a stop and avoid hitting the dog that leapt onto the road in front of him.

WARNING: Video contains profanity.

Kannely shared the video with the hopes that it would influence others to keep their pets restrained while on car rides. She also writes, "I am so guilty of letting my dogs look out the windows while I drive. But NEVER again!"

And so far, her message seems to be getting the attention she hoped it would. The video has been viewed thousands of times and is being picked up by news organizations around the country.

