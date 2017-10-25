Keep your pets safe during storms

(Photo credit DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT, This content is subject to copyright.)

Keeping your family safe during winter storms includes the safety of your four-legged friends.

The group Lost Dogs of King County says dogs become lost during storms because of loud noises, gates blown open, fences crushed by falling trees, and doors blowing open.

They have these tips:

- Make sure all your dogs have proper ID tags.

- Keep your dog on a leash even in your own yard.

- Make sure your microchip info is up to date.

- Take some pictures of your dog using a white wall as a background, in case you need it for posters.

- Watch your neighborhood for dogs running loose because of the storm.

