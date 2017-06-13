SPD detectives search for missing pit bull

Credit: Seattle Police

Seattle police detectives are searching for a pit bull named Miles that was stolen from his foster family.

Mile’s foster father said he let a friend take the dog out of his downtown Seattle apartment on May 2 around 6:30 a.m. Officers say the duo never returned.

Photos: SPD detectives search for missing dog

The foster parents contacted the shelter where Miles was from to tell them he was missing. Staff then contacted police.

Seattle police have not found Miles, but believe he has been turned over to several different owners.

Detectives hope to get Miles home soon.

If you have any information about this case or know where police can find Miles, please contact West Precinct detectives at 206-684-5730.

