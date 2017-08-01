Baby giraffe takes first steps in Woodland Park Zoo's exhibit

Seattle's tallest baby - a giraffe - at Woodland Park Zoo. Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren / Woodland Park Zoo

Woodland Park Zoo's baby giraffe, Lulu, took her first steps in the African Savanna exhibit on Tuesday.



The one-and-a-half-month-old giraffe explored the exhibit with her mom, Tufani. Her aunt, Olivia, and dad, Dave, also adventured with Lulu.



“Lulu’s adventurous spirit and self-confidence were on full display during her first introduction on the savanna. She crossed out to the savanna cautiously, but once she was out there, she explored, galloped, and met our gazelle, guinea fowl and a few ducks,” said Katie Ahl, a lead keeper at Woodland Park Zoo. “Lulu is very independent but you could tell mom and Lulu were keeping an eye on each other and it was good to see them check in with each other throughout the introduction.”

Lulu will have limited access to the African Savanna during the first week, the zoo said. She'll be able to access the corrals for guests to observe her every day between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The zoo had to "baby proof" the exhibit before allowing her to access the Savanna. They added giraffe-style baby bumpers, which were branches and logs, along steeper slopes.

Lulu was born June 20 at a height of 5-foot-9-inches. She's already grown to 7-feet-6-inches and 267 pounds. She was the third giraffe born at the zoo in 20 years.

