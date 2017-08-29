Seattle Humane to take in 300 displaced pets from Texas

Photo credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Seattle Humane prepared Tuesday to take up to 300 pets from animal rescue groups in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

About 200 cats and 100 dogs are set to arrive at Boeing Field on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. Seattle Humane will take the animals to their Bellevue shelter where they will be placed for adoption.

This is the first of several expected flights to Seattle to help shelters that are housing displaced pets outside of Houston.

"This will make the space needed for the short term housing of strays and the immensely important task of reunification of pets with their families,” Seattle Humane CEO David Loewe said in a release.

If you’re interested in fostering pets currently in Seattle Humane’s care to make more room for animals flying in from Texas, click here.

