Animals arrive at Seattle Humane from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico

Credit: Seattle Humane

Seattle Humane just completed a historic delivery of 154 animals that were evacuated from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico. It was the largest rescue transfer the local organization has ever organized.

Cats and dogs arrived at King County International Airport in a charter airplane around midnight Monday.

Volunteers, Seattle Humane staff and officers from the Bellevue Police Department helped unload the animals and bring them to the group’s new $30 million adoption center in Bellevue.

In August, Seattle Humane brought in dozens of pets evacuated from Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

The airlifts allow shelters in damaged areas to open up more space for incoming animals.

Seattle Humane says to check its website for updates on how to adopt the animals.

