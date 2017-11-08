Puerto Rico rescue dog finds forever home with disaster responder

Credit: Seattle Humane

The first of 150 dogs transported to Seattle Humane from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico has a forever home.

The group made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Although, Oso and his new owner Trevor just met – they already have a lot in common.

Trevor was a disaster response volunteer rescuing people trapped after Hurricane Maria.

“When he learned about Oso’s story, he knew it was meant to be!” Seattle Humane said in their post.

Congrats, Oso and Trevor!

