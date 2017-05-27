Point Defiance Zoo's penguin chicks are ready for takeoff

The newborn penguin chicks at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium passed their first physical on Saturday. (Photo: Brian DalBalcon for Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

The new Magellanic penguin chicks at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium passed their first physicals with "flying" colors on Saturday, according to a statement from the zoo. The two chicks, which hatched on Tuesday and Thursday, are said to be "thriving" in their new environment. They are the first penguin chicks born at the zoo since 2006.

“They both look great and were quite active during their physical examinations,” said zoo veterinarian Kadie Anderson in a statement.







Mom and Dad are also doing well, the zoo said. Both 7-years-old, mother Pink and father Red are "attentive parents" who are taking care to cuddle with their newborns and exhibit loving yet protective behaviors.



The new family of four is on display at the Penguin Point exhibit in the zoo, but it might be difficult to spot the newborns. They spend most of their day under the wings of their parents, who keep them warm until it's time for feeding.



That process is a little less cute: After they have eaten hearty meals of herring and capelin, Pink and Red feed the chicks a slurry of regurgitated fish. Yum!



The zoo has four pairs of penguin couples and while all have been sitting on eggs, Pink and Red's are the only ones that have hatched. Another might pip, or break, this week, but the others are believed to be infertile.



According to the zoo, the hatchlings are the result of actions recommended by the Species Survival Plan for Magellanic penguins. Magellanic penguins are considered near-threatened by the International Union of the Conservation of Nature.



You can visit the penguins at the zoo daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Memorial Day. For more information about the zoo, visit its website.

© 2017 KING-TV