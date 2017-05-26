Point Defiance Zoo welcomes second penguin chick

And then there were two! Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium mom and pop penguins "Red" and "Pink" welcomed their second chick on Thursday and a third could appear within the next week.

The first chick "pipped," or broke out of its shell on Tuesday.

These are the first Magellanic penguins that have hatched at the zoo since 2006.

Staff biologists say both appear to be healthy and are eating. The parents are "brooding" on the chicks, which means they're keeping them warm under their abdomens.

The best time to see the chicks is when the caretaking parent shifts position, or when the chicks are eating.

You can find the family in the Penguin Point area of the zoo.

