Point Defiance admission half-off Friday

Meet three of the Point Defiance Zoo's animals: Gonzo, Siesta and Thurston.

Friday is half-off admission day at Point Defiance Zoo for more than four hours as the zoo shows off its new live-action animal show.



"The Wildest Show in the West" stars a dog, anteater, sloth, chickens and about a dozen more animals. The 30-minute show starts at noon.



Admission ranges from $4.98 for tots to $8.98 for adults. Children under 2 years old are free.



The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. It's closing early for the annual fundraiser, Zoobilee, which starts at 6 p.m.

