Point Defiance admission half-off Friday

Bryce Newberry, KING 8:11 AM. PDT July 28, 2017

Friday is half-off admission day at Point Defiance Zoo for more than four hours as the zoo shows off its new live-action animal show. 

"The Wildest Show in the West" stars a dog, anteater, sloth, chickens and about a dozen more animals. The 30-minute show starts at noon. 

Admission ranges from $4.98 for tots to $8.98 for adults. Children under 2 years old are free. 

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. It's closing early for the annual fundraiser, Zoobilee, which starts at 6 p.m. 

