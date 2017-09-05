Piglet rescued from garage sale, left at Seattle Humane

Photo: Seattle Humane

Seattle Humane staff was greeted Tuesday morning to a surprise outside their door.

Winston, a baby pig, was left in a crate outside their admissions department.

A note attached to his carrier explained that he had been found at a garage sale. His rescuers said they left him at Seattle Humane because they wanted to make sure he was in good hands.

Seattle Humane said in a Facebook post that Winston will be transferred to Regional Animal Services of King County.

The shelter also posted a photo of the little brown and black piglet on Facebook. He’s so cute, you might even consider rescuing a little piggy yourself!

