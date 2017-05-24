Penguin chick hatches at Point Defiance Zoo

Magellanic penguins welcomed a baby chick at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (PHOTO: Point Defiance Zoo)

A baby Magellenic penguin chick has joined the family of cute baby animals at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium - and more may be on the way.

The penguin chick hatched on Tuesday - the first hatching of a baby penguin at the zoo since 2006.

The Tacoma zoo has four mating pairs of Magellanic penguins and all have been sitting on eggs. Zookeepers believe at least one of those eggs has been fertilized and another chick could break through in the coming days or weeks.

The penguin parents are very protective of their chicks and cover them with a "brood patch," which consists of separate feathers on the lower part of their abdomens. The zoo says that means it might be awhile before the baby penguin is visible.

Magellanic penguins are considered near-threatened.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open from 9:30 to 6 p.m. daily.

Find more information about the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or learn more about Magellanic penguins.

© 2017 KING-TV