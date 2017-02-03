Otter pups get clean bill of health at first vet visit

Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE – It was a big day of firsts for four Asian small-clawed otters at the Woodland Park Zoo.

The pups received their very first vet exams Friday. The zoo’s health team measured and weighed each of them and gave shots.

The three boys and one girl each weigh 1.5 pounds or less, and were all given a clean bill of health.

“We’re pleased to report all four pups are robust and healthy. They have fully round bellies and are within normal growth range at this age,” said Dr. Darin Collins, Woodland Park Zoo’s director of animal health.

The little ones were born early last December to 7-year-old mom Teratai and 11-year-old dad Guntur. This is the couple’s third litter together.

The new pups live in a maternity den with their parents and three older sisters.

Copyright 2017 KING