Oh, deer! Buck tangled in hammock freed by biologists

Credit: Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

Can't a guy just get a little relaxation around here?

Ocean Shores wildlife biologists came to the aid of Bob, a local deer, on Friday after he somehow became entangled in 8 lbs. of rope from a hammock.

(Photo: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Bob was immobilized by biologists Scott Harris and Matt Blankenship, with help from the Ocean Shores Police, so he could be freed.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife posted photos and success story on their Facebook page Monday. Many were happy to see Bob walking free.

(Photo: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

