Oh, deer! Buck tangled in hammock freed by biologists

Can't a guy just get a little relaxation around here?
Ocean Shores wildlife biologists came to the aid of Bob, a local deer, on Friday after he somehow became entangled in 8 lbs. of rope from a hammock.
Bob was immobilized by biologists Scott Harris and Matt Blankenship, with help from the Ocean Shores Police, so he could be freed.
Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife posted photos and success story on their Facebook page Monday. Many were happy to see Bob walking free.
