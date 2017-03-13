Bald eagle trapped in power lines rescued

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Clallam County officials rescued an injured bald eagle that was trapped in power lines Sunday afternoon.

A Port Angeles resident reported the injured eagle was stuck at Edgewood Drive and Dry Creek Road about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Clallam County Public Utility District turned off the power in the area to allow rescue efforts.

Jaye and Gary Moore of the Northwest Raptor and Wildlife Center took the injured bald eagle for rehabilitation. Photo: Clallam County Sheriff's Department.

After the electricity was shut off, the eagle self-extricated itself from the power lines, and tree branches from a nearby tree broke the eagle’s fall to the ground.

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies gave the eagle over to the Northwest Raptor and Wildlife Center.

