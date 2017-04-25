Nearly 100 guinea pigs arrive at local animal shelters

(Photo: Dave Wertheimer, KING)

If you're looking to adopt a guinea pig, you're in luck.

Animal shelters across the Northwest have a sudden influx of guinea pigs thanks to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla, which recently rescued more than 250 of the animals from an owner who was overwhelmed.

"I've never seen guinea pigs in this quantity before," said Tracy Bahrakis of the Seattle Animal Shelter. "They're able to reproduce really young. If we don't separate them by gender when they're young, we end up with 250, evidently."

The Seattle Animal Shelter is helping sort about 70 of the guinea pigs and distribute them to other shelters in western Washington.

On Tuesday afternoon, volunteers from Pierce County and the Motley Zoo each collected a dozen or so animals for adoptions at their facilities.

Humane societies in Whatcom County and Everett are also taking some guinea pigs, hoping to find homes for as many as possible.

How to Adopt

The Seattle Animal Shelter does NOT currently have any guinea pigs. It may have some soon, once the pregnant mothers give birth.

Here are links to organizations that have picked up guinea pigs from the Seattle Animal Shelter which may have some animals available for option:

The Humane Society of Tacoma-Pierce County

Motley Zoo Animal Rescue

Whatcom County Humane Society

© 2017 KING-TV