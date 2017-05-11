Moose on the move: Moose makes his way around NE Spokane

Moose becomes trapped on playground at Regal Elementary. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A moose was trapped on the playground at Regal Elementary in North Spokane Thursday morning.

Spokane Public School officials said the school day will not be impacted by the animal. Security is on scene to keep kids safe.

The moose then made its way across Wellesley and further into the Hillyard neighborhood. Washington Fish and Wildlife crews said it was impressive that the moose was not hit while crossing busy roads.

They told me this was the "best possible way" for this scenario to end. Moose wasn't hit crossing busy roads — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) May 11, 2017

WAFW crews responded to the scene and are keeping tabs on the moose to make sure she does not move back toward a populated area. Officials said Thursday's incident was the "best possible way" for the scenario to end as they watched the moose head back toward a grassy field. The moose was tagged, so WAWF will be looking into the tag number.

