Woodland Park Zoo is celebrating its 60th Humboldt penguin chick born in captivity since 2010 when the zoo opened its current penguin exhibit.

“Never gets old, love it,” said Celine Pardo, a zookeeper, who held the chick out for news cameras to photograph Thursday.

They don’t yet know the gender of the chick, but they have a few options for a name. You can help them choose one on the Woodland Park Zoo Facebook page. There are three possibilities, in Spanish: Diamante, meaning diamond; Sesenta, which means 60; and Amor, love.

For now, the chick is gaining weight by eating a lot of herring and trout, and getting plenty of rest.

“A lot of sleeping, penguin chicks grow very, very fast,” Pardo said.

Humboldt penguins are native to the coast of Peru and Chile. Woodland Park Zoo says it has one of the most successful and productive Humboldt breeding programs in the country.

