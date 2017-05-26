How to protect your pets from the heat

Seattleites share the love for their fury friends. CREDIT: King5

With the weather warming up, it may seem more appealing than ever to bring your canine friends out and about in the city. Well-known dog parks, like those at Magnuson Park and Golden Gardens Beach, are filling up with four-legged friends who just want to have fun in the sun.

However, pet owners should be cautious about exposing their dogs to the heat, for dogs, like humans, can overheat and even sunburn.

Heatstroke is a real concern for animals, as it can cause organ and brain failure. Common symptoms include heavy panting, agitation, glazed eyes, rapid pulse, staggering, vomiting, and a deep red or purple tongue.

Your pet can overheat in various ways, but a very common one is when dogs are left in cars. It's important to remember that car interiors heat quickly, even with the windows rolled down.

The Puyallup Police Department tweeted out this graphic showing just how high the temperatures can get inside a car.

It's going to be warm next few days. This is a good reminder from Metro Animal Services. Don't leave animals in your car! Could be deadly. pic.twitter.com/3wxUzh4dPs — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) May 26, 2017



Another way pets overheat is when they are outside for long periods of time with no access to shade and/or water. If you have to leave your pet outside, make sure there are cool, shady areas where the pet can lay and rehydrate.

Finally, pets can easily become overheated when exercising. Try going for walks in the early morning and late evening, when temperatures are cooler and the pavements are less heated on your dog's paws.

If you notice signs of heatstroke in your pet, call a veterinarian immediately. In the meantime, try to cool down your pet by having them lick ice cubes and drink cool water while applying cool towels to their body.

In the end, just remember this simple saying: If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them. And while it might be beautiful outside, the safety and well-being of your pet should always come first.

