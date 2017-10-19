Guide dogs practice navigating an airplane in mock flight

Guide dog puppies-in-training that learned how to navigate an airplane on Wednesday. (Photo: KING)

Guide dogs in training got a unique opportunity Wednesday.

On a mock flight to Hawaii, 18 puppies practiced getting seated, heard announcements, checked out the restroom, and even participated in an emergency evacuation.

They're training to one day help their visually-impaired companions with the challenges of air travel.

“I think this event also inspires people to get out there and explore, which is important,” said Jake Koch of Guide Dogs for the Blind.

But to Char Philips, who raises guide dogs, this “training allows a visually impaired person to have a normal life and be able to go and do whatever they want to do.”

This is the fifth year Alaska Airlines has put on the event, with the help of several non-profits for the blind.



