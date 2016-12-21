‘Guardian Angel' pre-pays cat adoption fees at Kirkland shelter

Emerald is one of the cats whose adoption fee was pre-paid. Photo: James McDaniel. (Photo: Custom)

One cat lover is sharing the spirit of the holidays with Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland.

A woman visited the cat shelter Dec. 9 and pre-paid the adoption fees of all adult cats, meaning whoever comes into to adopt can take an adult kitty home free of charge.

The woman told the shelter that she was mourning the loss of her own cat, Saffron, and wanted to do something special to honor the cat, according to a shelter Facebook post. The anonymous donor paid fees for about 50 cats.

"It was as a way, as kind of a tribute to those she had lost, and who were also rescued cats," said Lindsey Soffes, a spokesperson for Meow Cat Rescue. "In an effort to in their memory and in their spirit, to help those kitties find their families."

The shelter wrote that the woman became a “Guardian Angel for every adult cat in the shelter.”

Adoption fees are typically $65 for adult cats, $80 for adolescents, and $120 for kittens.

Learn more about adoption at meowcatrescue.org.

Copyright 2016 KING