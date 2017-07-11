Shelter animals arrive in Seattle for new homes

Photo: Wings of Rescue / Facebook

More than 100 shelter animals flew from Phoenix to Seattle on Tuesday to flee overcrowded shelters and try to find new homes.



"In shelters across the country, highly adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized just because the shelters are overcrowded," a Wings of Rescue spokeswoman said in a statement. "Wings of Rescue will save homeless pets by flying them to shelters where they're immediately adopted."

The pets will be delivered to the Kitsap Humane Society, PAWS in Lynnwood, the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, and Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue in Puyallup.



Wings of Rescue airlifted the pets with volunteer pilots. Over the years, the organization has helped save more than 28,000 shelter pets.



The furry friends from Phoenix and California flew on the "Freekibble Flight to Freedom," funded by the nonprofit GreaterGood.org in partnership with Freekibble.com.

