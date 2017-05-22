Firefighters use CPR to save dog from Bothell house fire

(Photo: Snohomish Fire District #7, KING)

Firefighters from Snohomish Fire District 7 saved a dog from a house fire in Bothell Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a home near the 17600 block of Valley Circle Drive around 3:05 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the windows of the home.

Everyone had made it out of the home safely, but a dog was still inside. Firefighters went into the home and were able to rescue the dog, who was not breathing.

Medics who also responded to the fire started CPR on the dog with the help of an animal rescue kit. Medics use a special breathing mask for dogs and cats that helps them administer oxygen to the animal.

The dog started breathing again and was transported to a local veterinarian for further treatment.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, which started on the kitchen stove inside the home.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

