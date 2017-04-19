KING
City increasing patrols for off-leash dog violations

Dan Cassuto, KING 2:05 PM. PDT April 19, 2017

Enforcement officers are increasing patrols this month to catch people who are allowing their dogs to roam off-leash at Seattle's parks and beaches.

Dogs are banned from all city beaches with the exception of designated off-leash dog parks with water access.

The city said it issued 905 violations last year after conducting 1,002 patrols.

The fine for a first offense is $54.

The timing of the increased enforcement coincides with the spring birthing of baby seals, which use the city's saltwater beaches to rest.

© 2017 KING-TV


