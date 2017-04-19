City increasing patrols for off-leash dog violations

Dogs are not allowed on city beaches in Seattle. Photo: Dan Cassuto / KING. (Photo: KING)

Enforcement officers are increasing patrols this month to catch people who are allowing their dogs to roam off-leash at Seattle's parks and beaches.

Dogs are banned from all city beaches with the exception of designated off-leash dog parks with water access.

The city said it issued 905 violations last year after conducting 1,002 patrols.

"I violate the law." Mark told me he takes Comet to city beaches, even though he knows it's not allowed. pic.twitter.com/K9CaEwlXiT — Dan Cassuto (@DanCassuto) April 19, 2017

The fine for a first offense is $54.

The timing of the increased enforcement coincides with the spring birthing of baby seals, which use the city's saltwater beaches to rest.

