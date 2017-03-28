Adoptable dogs and cats are flying into Seattle

A plane carrying 120 adoptable cats and dogs was scheduled to fly into Seattle from Memphis Tuesday.

"Wings of Rescue" routinely picks up animals from overcrowded, high intake shelters where cats and dogs are more likely to be euthanized than adopted, according to the group's founder, Cindy Smith.

"Healthy and adoptable pets are being killed every day," she said.





She adds the dogs and cats are taken to shelters in other parts of the country, including Seattle.

"The area has excellent spay neuter programs in place," which reduces the number of unwanted pets, "and they have a demand for adoptable pets."

Don Baxter, logistics manager for the Seattle Animal Shelter agrees. "I think this area has a lot of compassionate pet owners that really enjoy rescuing and saving them."





Though not involved with the most recent rescue, the Seattle area shelter often works with Wings of Rescue to connect dogs and cats with families, who sometimes send photos back to Smith.

"It's fun to see the happy ending pictures."

Smith says Wings of Rescue, which attained non-profit status in 2012, has transported 24,415 pets to date.

