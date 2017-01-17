30 antelope die after trying to cross the frozen Snake River

A herd of antelope is stuck after trying to cross the frozen Snake River at Lake Walcott on Sunday. About 30 died in the incident. (Photo: Idaho Fish and Game)

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho --- At least 20 pronghorn antelope had to be euthanized after they were hurt and stranded on the ice while trying to cross the Snake River at Lake Walcott.

Idaho Fish and Game said about 500 pronghorn had tried to cross the frozen reservoir on Sunday. They said ice anglers told them about 200 made it across, then a portion of the group spooked and ran onto an extremely slick section of the ice and began to slip and fall. Some of the remaining antelope were able to turn back, but 47 were stranded in the middle of the frozen river.

Fish and Game said they had to wait until Monday morning to try to rescue the animals due to fading light and the remote area.

They used an airboat to reach the animals and found of the 36 remaining pronghorn, 10 of them had been killed and partially consumed by coyotes.

They were able to get six uninjured pronghorns into an airboat and take them back to shore.

Officials said the other 20 had been significantly injured due to slipping on the ice and dislocating hips and shoulders. They said those animals were euthanized and the meat was salvaged, processed and donated to people in need.

The Lake Walcott area is a migration route for wintering pronghorns, but officials said this was an unusual event.

“I have never seen anything like it in my 26-year career,” regional wildlife manager Daryl Meints said in a release.

