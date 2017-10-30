3 dogs missing after I-5 van crash

Hudson is one of three dogs missing after a van crash on Interstate 5. Photo: Seth Wissing.

Three dogs went missing Monday evening after a van belonging to a dog service crashed into a semi-truck in Tukwila.

Seven of the 10 dogs in the van were located after the crash on Interstate 5 near Southcenter Mall.

Washington State Patrol said it is not uncommon for pets to go missing after a crash, because the animals get scared and run away. However, they are usually reunited with their owners.

One of the missing dog’s owners, Seth Wissing, reached out to KING 5 for help finding his dog Hudson. If you have seen Hudson, please call Wissing at 206-402-3112.

