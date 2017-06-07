100+ dogs fly to shelters in Western Washington

More than 100 dogs landed at Paine Field Wednesday on their way to shelters across Western Washington. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. -- More than 100 dogs landed on a private airplane at Paine Field on Wednesday morning.

They are coming from California shelters, which would have euthanized the dogs Thursday if not for a group called My Dog is My Co-Pilot.

Seven shelters across Western Washington picked up the dogs and brought them to their facilities for adoption, including Sunny Skies in Puyallup, which is taking on three-dozen dogs.

"They’ve been on the plane since early this morning," said Patsy Herzog, one of the shelter's volunteers. "I love it. I love saving their lives."

My Dog is My Co-Pilot regularly flies dogs to shelters in Western Washington because our shelters do not kill dogs and the community is generally willing to adopt them, according to Kara Pollard, executive director.

Over the past year, the Seattle Humane Society has accepted more than 1,000 dogs from shelters in other parts of the state and country.

On this flight, the Seattle Humane Society accepted six dogs which will be available for adoption.

