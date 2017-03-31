Amazon plays April Fools' prank with Petlexa

(Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

Amazon has done it yet again ... and this time it's all about your furry friends. Petlexa, the Alexa for your pets. Whether you have a dog, cat, or hamster, they can now communicate without your help.

"Petlexa gives pets the freedom to ask for food, place orders from Amazon, and activate smart home enabled toys," the company said in a release Friday.

But how do you teach your pets to use Petlexa?

"If your pets are shy to warm up to their new AI friend, try suggesting music by The Animals or an audiobook like Marley and Me on Audible."

April Fools'!

Amazon Echo played a joke on its customers by sending out an announcement of their "new" product Petlexa. Similar to the functions of Alexa, pets would be able to speak to Petlexa, asking for the weather or getting sushi delivered to their doggy door.

Amazon wasn’t alone in poking fun at their consumers. Google Home released the Google Gnome, a smart speaker that provides assistance in the yard rather than the house. Google also featured the new game Ms. Pac-Man, which allows users to play a game of Ms. Pac-Man while using the Google Maps app.

