A petition to repeal Burien's Sanctuary City ordinance has come up short.

On Friday, Julie Wise, the director of the King County Elections Department, said the petition fell short by 524 signatures of the 3,643 signatures needed to repeal Burien’s Ordinance No. 651, which was designed to protect immigrants from deportation and passed in January.

Supporters got a 10-day extension.



If they get enough signatures, the Burien City Council would decide to either repeal the ordinance or put it up for a city-wide vote.

© 2017 KING-TV