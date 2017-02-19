Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant (Photo: KING)

An effort to recall Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant is gaining momentum.



An online petition has more than 19,000 signatures - with a goal of reaching 25,000. It launched after the socialist councilmember urged people to protest the election of Donald Trump on his inauguration day January 20.



The group wants to send a message to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray that Sawant should be impeached because they believe it's not appropriate for elected officials to call for protests.

The online petition reads:

"Kshama Sawant is not respecting the will of the people. She's using her platform to incite violence and call for protests and riots. Our elected officials should be helping and bringing people together in our communities not promoting hate towards our democracy. Whether you like the outcome or not of the election, we look upon our officials to follow the laws of this country. Let's help bring people together and follow the laws to get things done not promote hate and dismay because this election did not go her way. Let's send a message to our local Mayor that she should step down from her position or be impeached. It is not appropriate for elected officials to call for protests."

