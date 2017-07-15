Persons unaccounted for in Skagit County fire, say officials

Skagit County officials were investigating a fire in an unincorporated area of the county. (Photo: KING)

Authorities are investigating a fire in an unincorporated area of Skagit County.

The fire started in the early Saturday morning in the 13000 block of Bayview Road.

When firefighters arrived, a home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from several departments battled the blaze until dawn.

Several occupants of the home were transported to hospitals for medical treatment; however, Skagit County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tom Molitor said in a released statement "not all persons believed to have been in the residence at the time of the fire are accounted for."

Officials closed roads near the home to traffic. Drivers should take alternate routes.

