Person throws molotov cocktail at deputies

A person threw a molotov cocktail at King County Sheriff's Office deputies before starting a fire on Monday.

The incident happened in the 33100 block of East Lake Holm Drive Southeast in Auburn, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Fire investigators found the body of who they believe is the suspect in a burnt shed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

