Person stabbed at Alderwood Mall, suspect in custody

Police take a suspect in a stabbing at Alderwood Mall Sunday.in custody. (Photo: Yle Antanas)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Lynnwood police say one person was stabbed Sunday afternoon at Alderwood Mall.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the food court. Police say a 37-year-old man got into a confrontation with an employee and stabbed that employee.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was in serious condition.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

Another man, in his mid 30s, who intervened during the assault received a non-life threatening cut. Two other people were injured trying to flee the mall; one person twisted an ankle, while another injured a knee.

Copyright 2016 KING