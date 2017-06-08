Person of interest in Kitsap County homicide is known, deputies say

A person of interest in the Kitsap County quadruple homicide enters a Target in Silverdale on January 15, about 12 days before the murders took place. Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Kitsap County is known, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced Thursday that after dozens of tips poured in, deputies have identified the man, whose photograph was released Tuesday.

Christale Lynn Careaga, 37, Johnathon F. Higgins, 16, and Hunter E. Schaap, 16, were found dead in their home in Seabeck in January. Careaga’s husband, John Careaga, 43, was found inside a burnt out pickup truck the following day.

The person of interest’s name has not been released.

Investigators are still looking for more information about the person of interest, including his past actions and people connected to him.

If you have any information about the person of interest, contact Detective Jennifer Rice at (360) 337-5616 or Detective Lissa Gundrum at (360) 337-5669.

