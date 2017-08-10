Pentagon chief James Mattis meets with Amazon chief Jeff Bezos during tech tour

Credit: Jeff Bezos via Twitter

Amazon’s billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, played host to Defense Secretary James Mattis today during the Pentagon chief’s swing through high-tech hot spots (and military facilities) on the West Coast.

“A pleasure to host #SecDef James Mattis at Amazon HQ in Seattle today,” Bezos wrote in a tweet.

The subject of the Pentagon chief’s chat with the world’s third-richest person wasn’t disclosed, but one of the reasons for this week’s Western trip was to meet with tech leaders. In addition to Amazon, Mattis is due to visit Google’s main campus as well as Defense Innovation Unit-Experimental, or DIUx, both in Silicon Valley.

During his first-ever visit to DIUx’s West Coast offices, Mattis will meet with tech titans to discuss how the Defense Department can leverage commercial technologies and “further expand initiatives designed to accelerate fielding capabilities to the warfighter,” the Pentagon said in an advisory.

