Peninsula restaurant gathers $26,000 donation in $1 bills from walls

Fat Smitty's restaurant along the Olympic Peninsula collected $26,000 in $1 bills from its walls for charity. (Photo: Brittany Gallagher)

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - An Olympic Peninsula restaurant is set to make a donation it pulled straight from its walls.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that that Fat Smitty's restaurant in Discovery Bay had 26,582 $1 bills taped to its walls, all of which were taken down for charity on Saturday.

The restaurant plans to split the money between the Captain Joseph House Foundation, Discovery Bay Fire &Rescue, Seattle Children's Hospital and the local branch of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The restaurant began taking donations about 30 years ago when a traveling businessman attached a dollar bill to a business card. Soon patrons of the diner began leaving notes with their bills. The restaurant last collected all its money in January 2012, when it donated $10,316 to charity.

