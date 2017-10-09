Peninsula High cancels classes after 2nd student killed in crash

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

Peninsula High School canceled classes on Monday after a second student was killed in a car crash in less than a week.

The high school will be open, but will not be offering classes, and attendance is optional, according to a Facebook post from the Peninsula School District.

“Students who wish to come to school for a day of togetherness are welcome,” the district wrote.

Counseling and regular food service will be available.

All other schools will run on a regular schedule.

The decision came after a James P. Oatridge, 17, of Port Orchard was killed at the intersection of Southeast Spruce and Willow Road Southeast, just north of Purdy, on Sunday morning. The teen, who was driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Ford F-150.

Oatridge, who had moved from Gig Harbor to Port Orchard, was a junior at Peninsula High School.

Students and staff were already reeling from a crash Thursday that took life of junior Kyle Stillion. He was struck by a car while walking along Key Peninsula Highway.

Stillion was struck by a 61-year-old woman who drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway.

Peninsula School District will monitor the counseling needs at Gig Harbor and Henderson Bay High Schools and offer additional support where needed.

The district also posted online resources for talking about grief at different developmental stages.

© 2017 KING-TV