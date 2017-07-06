KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Watch
Close

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Marysville

Brian Price, KING 5:50 AM. PDT July 06, 2017

Marysville Police are searching for a driver that hit a pedestrian near a northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp Thursday morning.

A 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Marysville Fire had to perform CPR on the man.  

No description of the driver or vehicle has been released.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while police investigate.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories