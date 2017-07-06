Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Marysville

Police lights.

Marysville Police are searching for a driver that hit a pedestrian near a northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp Thursday morning.

A 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Marysville Fire had to perform CPR on the man.

No description of the driver or vehicle has been released.

1 / 2; N/B on ramp to I-5 @ 4th st closed for car vs ped hit & run accident. Expected to be closed for a couple hrs. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BiHQzHF3IH — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) July 6, 2017

Drivers should expect delays in the area while police investigate.

