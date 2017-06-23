Close Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train in Kent Brian Price, KING 6:10 AM. PDT June 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sound Transit confirms a pedestrian was hit and killed by a BNSF freight train Friday morning.Sounder trains are delayed in the area until further notice.This story is developing. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS SPD releases video of 24 hrs before shooting Derelict house on market for $450,000 WA Sen. Murray, Senate Majority Whip have testy exchange over health care Boy 'pushed to edge' from bullying lawmakers investigate The Evergreen State College protests Sen. Murray fired up on floor over GOP bill Black Women Matter event calls for justice Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting State agencies planning for shutdown Stabbing at VMC in Renton More Stories Police release more hallway video, 911 call in shooting Jun 22, 2017, 5:17 p.m. Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train in Kent Jun 23, 2017, 6:10 a.m. Black Women Matter: Rally calls for justice after… Jun 22, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
