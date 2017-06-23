KING
Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train in Kent

Brian Price, KING 6:10 AM. PDT June 23, 2017

Sound Transit confirms a pedestrian was hit and killed by a BNSF freight train Friday morning.

Sounder trains are delayed in the area until further notice.

This story is developing.

