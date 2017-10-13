KING
Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in South Lake Union

An investigation is underway after a bus ran over a pedestrian, killing him near a downtown intersection.

A man was hit and killed by a bus Thursday night in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. 

The pedestrian was walking near Westlake Avenue and Blanchard Street around 9 p.m. when he was hit by a Sound Transit bus. 

A witness saw the man walk into the side of the bus, get knocked down and run over, according to a Sound Transit official.

The bus driver did not know a person had been hit until he was radioed to come back to the scene. 

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the incident. 

