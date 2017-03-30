Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, distraction cited

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Pedestrians cross the street at a busy intersection on the West Side of Manhattan on September 29, 2014 in New York City. Three pedestrians have been killed in the last week in New York City, adding to the urgency of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Vision Zero program, which aims to eliminate city traffic deaths.For the year in 2014 there have been over 77 deaths of pedestrians on city streets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - An analysis of preliminary state data shows pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities, reaching nearly 6,000 deaths last year - the highest total in more than two decades.



A report prepared for the Governors Highway Safety Association, which represents state highway safety offices, says increased driving due to an improved economy and lower gas prices and more walking for exercise and environmental reasons are some likely reasons behind the estimated 11 percent spike in pedestrian fatalities in 2016.



But researchers say the biggest factor may be more drivers and walkers distracted by cellphones and other devices, although that's hard to confirm.



Richard Retting, the report's author, says walking and miles driven are up only a few percentage points, but texting and use of wireless devices have exploded.

Read the full report: Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State: 2016 Preliminary Data (Governors Highway Safety Association)

© 2017 KING-TV